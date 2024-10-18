Rourkela: In an extremely horrifying incident, police have arrested a man on charges of sexually abusing his 13-year-old daughter for years in Odisha's Sundargarh district. The accused, whose idenity has not been disclosed yet, is an employee with a PSU in Rourkela and was arrested from Sector 15 on Thursday evening after his minor daughter reached out to the police.

As per reports, the accused had two daughters. Following his wife's death, his elder daughter was studing outside the State while his younger daughter was staying with him. Taking advantage of the situation, he started sexually abusing her.

The ordeal went on for four years but the victim, finding herself helpless in absence of her mother, could not disclose the matter. When she could no longer take it, she confided in her elder sister and then with the help of her uncle, her father's brother, she reached out to the police and filed a complaint. According to the complaint, the victim was last sexually abused by her father on October 6.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested the accused father from Sector 15 in Rourkela on Thursday night andd produced him in court today. Further investigation is underway and all needful measures will be taken to ensure justice for the girl, official sources informed.