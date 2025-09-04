Deogarh: In a shocking incident, a man was beaten to death while another sustained critical injuries following a violent mob attack over selling beef in Reamal area of Odisha's Deogarh district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Kishor Chamar (35) of Kaunsidhipa village and the injured victim Gautam Nayak. The duo was brutally thrashed in a forest in Kendeijuri within Reamal police limits after they were found with cow meat.

As per reports, Kishor and Gautam were gearing up to sell beef when some residents of neighbouring villages got a tip-off about their activity. Enraged, an irate mob arrived at the spot to confront them. On finding the duo with beef and cow head, they started heckling them. The dispute soon escalated into a violent clash with the angry mob ruthlessly beating Kishor and Gautam. The attack was so severe that Kishore succumbed to injuries instantly on the spot. However, his aide Gautam managed to escape after ebing critically hurt.

Sources said Kishor was a traditional cattle skinner. On getting information, Reamal police arrived at the scene and started investigation. The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem. Further details will be shared once the scientific team collects evidence, they informed.