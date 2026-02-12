Bhubaneswar: A court in Odisha’s Balasore district today convicted three members of a family in connection with a dowry death case.

The Additional District Sessions court at Soro sentenced a man and his parents to life imprisonment in connection with the dowry death case, registered in 2012.

As per the case records, Santosh Barik of Simulia had tied the nuptial knot with Swapna Barik of Soro in 2010.

Santosh and his parents were allegedly torturing Swapna physically and mentally while demanding dowry from her family.

Swapna had died two years after her wedding. Her parents lodged a complaint with police and claimed that she had been murdered by her in-laws over dowry.

Soro Additional Sessions Judge Meenakshi Dash convicted Santosh and his parents after examining 18 witnesses and other pieces of evidence to the case.