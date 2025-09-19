Bhubaneswar: A man in Odisha’s Angul district allegedly poisoned his two minor sons in an attempt to kill them over domestic discord today.

Accused Kali Charan Pradhan of Tube village under Jarapada police limits in Angul also tried to end his life by consuming poison, reports said.

According to the villagers, Pradhan used to quarrel with his wife over various family issues.

The couple also got engaged in a heated argument over some issues today. Subsequently, Pradhan took their two sons Nilamadhab (14) and Jigyanshu (8) for a motorcycle ride.

He reportedly took the two minor boys to Nuakheta area under Bantala police limits in Angul and offered them poison-laced ‘Chhenapoda’. Pradhan also consumed poison in an attempt to end his life.

The police, somehow, came to know about the incident and rushed to the spot. The accused allegedly bit the police personnel when they tried to overpower him.

Altogether seven police personnel, including the IIC, were injured in the incident.

The two minor boys were immediately rushed to a nearby health centre in a critical condition. They were later shifted to a hospital in Cuttack city.