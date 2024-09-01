Bhubaneswar: Police today arrested a man for marrying a woman in the guise of a police inspector here in Bhubaneswar.

The accused has been identified as Subash Chandra Kanhar, a resident of Bhadrak district.

According to reports, Kanhar introducing himself as Manoj Kumar Mishra, a police inspector posted in Rourkela, proposed to a woman on Facebook and later married her. He kept her at a rented house in Sarakantara locality under Khandagiri police limits in Bhubaneswar after their marriage.

However, the woman learned the truth about her husband through his car's registration number.

The Khandagiri police arrested the accused following a complaint lodged by the woman in this regard.

During an investigation into the case, shocking information came to the fore.

"The accused was also married to two others before this marriage," revealed the police following the arrest.

While the real age of the fake cop is 55 years, he is a father to a 25-year-old son. Posing himself as a policeman, he married the woman to have a physical relationship and money, said ACP Tapas Pradhan.