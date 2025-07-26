Bhubaneswar: The police in Odisha’s Angul district have arrested a 25-year-old man on charges of making private videos of his wife viral on social media platforms over alleged marital dispute.

A team of Nalco police arrested accused Dipu Sahu of nearby Kejenga village from neighbouring Chhattisgarh today.

According to the cops, Sahu had tied the nuptial knot with a local girl around two years ago.

However, the young couple got engaged in a marital dispute a few months after their wedding.

Sahu allegedly pressurized his wife to bring adequate dowry from her parents. He reportedly made her private videos viral on social media after she expressed her inability to bring dowry.

The victim had lodged a complaint in this regard with Nalco police. Taking the issue seriously, the cops launched a probe after registering a case in this regard.

“On a tip-off, a team of Nalco police arrested the accused while conducting raids at a place in Chhattisgarh today,” said investigating officer Gangadhar Behera.