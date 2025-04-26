Sundargarh: In a significant judgment, the Sundargarh POCSO Court sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him in a minor rape case.

Per sources, a 19-year-old girl filed the complaint in 2015 at Sundargarh Sadar Police Station accusing Mahada Munda from Chakramal village of establishing sexual relationships with her forcefully.

Mahada repeatedly engaged in sexual relationship with her under the false promise of marriage.

When the girl became six months pregnant and urged Mahada to marry her, he refused. Left with no other option, she filed a complaint with the police.

After hearing the case, the special POCSO Court delivered its verdict today, sentencing Mahada to 10 years in prison and imposing a fine of ₹20,000.