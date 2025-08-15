Bhubaneswar: A man reportedly set himself on fire over family dispute in Balipatna area of Odisha’s Khurda district today.

Victim Jyoti Ranjan Mathia, son of former police ASI Surendra Mathia of the locality, sustained over 90 per cent burn injuries in the self-immolation attempt.

As per reports, Surendra had opted for a second marriage following the death of his first wife, the mother of Jyoti Ranjan.

Surendra reportedly purchased a piece of land in the name of his second wife some days ago. He allegedly transferred the ownership of the land to the son of his second wife while overlooking the rights of Jyoti Ranjan.

Jyoti Ranjan had been urging his father for his share in the landed properties of the family. However, Surendra did not pay heed to Jyoti Ranjan’s requests, reports said.

Frustrated over this, Jyoti Ranjan reportedly set himself ablaze after pouring petrol on him in their house at Balipatna in the afternoon.

The locals rescued Jyoti Ranjan and rushed him to a nearby hospital. However, he was later shifted to Capital Hospital in the city here.

Jyoti Ranjan’s wife Bijaylaxmi, meanwhile, lodged a complaint with Balipatna police and blamed Surendra and his second wife for the incident.

In her complaint, Bijaylaxmi claimed that Surendra, his second wife and their son were torturing Jyoti Ranjan physically and mentally for last several days.

Accepting the complaint, the police have launched a probe into the incident and detained Surendra and Prashant, the son of his second wife, for interrogation.

It is worth mentioning here that three girls, including two college students, in Odisha died after they made self-immolation attempts for various reasons recently.

A college girl in Balasore set herself ablaze on July 12 allegedly due to continuous harassment by a faculty member. She died while being treated at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on July 14.

Similarly, a minor girl in Balanaga area of Puri district reportedly set herself on fire on July 19. She succumbed to her burn injuries while being treated at AIIMS-New Delhi on August 2.

Moreover, a college girl allegedly died by self-immolation in Kendrapara district on August 6. According to police, the girl took the extreme step after facing continuous harassment by a male friend.