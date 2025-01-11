Malkangiri: Police have arrested a man on the charge of killing his wife after he confessed to the crime in Kalimela block of Odisha's Malkangiri district today.

The incident took place in MV-66 village within Kalimela police limits at around 11 pm on Friday. The accused was identified as Niten Biswas, a resident of the village.

As per reports, Niten used to eke out a living by selling sugarcane juice in front of a school in Block Colony in Kalimela market. While the turn of events is still unclear, preliminary investigation revealed that Niten slit his wife's throat with a sharp weapon in a fit of rage over a family dispute, killing her on the spot.

He went and surrendered before Kalimela police after committing the heinous crime. Official sources said the accused is in police custody and is being interrogated. He has confessed to the crime and further probe is underway. A case has been registered and further details will be shared after a scientific team arrives from Koraput.