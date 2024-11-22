Sambalpur: In yet another case of human-animal conflict, a 38 year-old man was reportedly trampled to death by an elephant in Jujumura block of Odisha's Sambalpur district on Friday. The deceased was identified as Purnachandra Dehuri of Jamloi village which comes under Chamunda section of Padiabahal forest range in Sambalpur division.

As per reports, a group of villagers in Jamloi had ventured into the forest at night to drive away an elephant herd which had strayed into their area to feed on the crops. While they returned, Dehuri did not. In the morning, locals spotted his body near Nua Bandha and informed forest authorities.

While the exact cause behind his death is not established yet, it is believed he was trampled to death by one of the pachyderms.

His death is the second in a row in last one week as another 55 year-old Ganeshwar Bhoi, a farmer from Basiapada was trampled to death by an elephant on November 18.

The spate of deaths in elephant attacks has triggered anger among locals who allege that negligence of forest department and poor patrolling is leading to such incidents.

Following the incident, a pall of gloom descended on the village with locals demanding justice for the family of the deceased. Official sources said compensation to the affected family will be given as per the guidelines.