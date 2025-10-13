Puri: Amid devotees flocking the Puri Srimandir in Odisha for the holy Kartik month rituals, a man courted controversy after he was denied entry by one of the servitors for flaunting image of Lord Jagannath printed across his attire. A footage of the confrontation went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage about decorum wile visiting the holy site.

As per reports, the devotee was barred entry to the temple after some servitors spotted him wearing a kurta and dhoti with images of Lord Jagannath printed on it. Considering it offensive and a mark of disrepect to the deity, the servitors stopped him from proceeding towards the temple. They rebuked the man for wearing garments with the Lord's image printed close towards his feet. The servitors also stated that it is a mark of disrespect to wear clothes with prints depicting the deity as the outfits could be soiled and violate aspects of physical cleanliness while entering sacred spaces.

Eyewitnesses said the devotee earnestly requested the servitors to allow him entry but the latter stood firm in their objections. The man later gave in to the opposition and left the shrine without getting a glimpse of the deity.

The incident triggered strong reactions from various quarters with people condemning the designing and usage of clothes with deities' images as it violates their sanctity, specially while entering temples and holy sites.

Last year, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) had imposed a dress code for devotees visiting the shrine. The rules barred entry of people clad in dresses,shirts, ripped jeans or any formof clothing considered 'inappropriate' for sacred places.