Bhubaneswar: A court in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district today sentenced a man to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of a former Vice-chancellor (VC) of Sambalpur University four years ago.

The Additional District Judge (ADJ) in Jharsuguda convicted accused Praveen Dhooriya after examining the witnesses and evidence in the murder case.

The incident had taken place at Kuanramala village under Laikera police limits in Jharsuguda on July 27, 2021.

As per the case records, Dhooriya had barged into the residence of Dhrubaraj Nayak, a former VC of Sambalpur University, and sought Rs 100 from him for consuming liquor.

An argument ensued between the duo after Nayak refused to provide the money to Dhooriya.

Soon, Dhooriya attacked the former VC with an axe. Nayak sustained grievous injuries in the attack.

Nayak’s family members rescued him and rushed him to a hospital at Jharsuguda in a critical condition.

The former VC succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the health facility.