Jajpur: A small investment of just ₹49 has transformed the life of a young man from Odisha's Jajpur district, who won ₹3 crore and a Thar SUV by playing an online fantasy cricket game.

Anil Tarai, a resident of Arakhapada village under Dharmashala block, used the My11Circle app to form his 11-member cricket team during the ongoing IPL season. Anil, who helps his father in farming and fishing, was introduced to the app by a friend and decided to give it a shot.

After playing for four days, Anil got a call one night informing him that he had won the mega prize. To his astonishment, ₹3 crore was credited to his wallet account by 1 am the same night. Along with the cash prize, he also won a brand-new Mahindra Thar SUV.

The news spread quickly through the village, and locals gathered at Anil’s house to congratulate him. His family and neighbours are thrilled with the unexpected turn of events.