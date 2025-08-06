Bhubaneswar: In a move to reinforce the prominence of the Odia language in public spaces, the Housing and Urban Development Department mandated that all shops and commercial establishments in urban areas display signboards featuring Odia script.

Principal Secretary Usha Padhee issued the directive to all establishments falling under municipal corporations, municipalities, and notified area councils, instructing them to ensure compliance within 55 days.

As per the order, signboards must display Odia script covering at least 60% of the total signage area. Non-compliant establishments will first receive a formal notice and be given 55 days to make the necessary corrections. Failure to comply beyond the deadline will attract a penalty of ₹500 per day.

To incentivise adherence, compliant businesses will be eligible for a 5% discount on trade license renewal fees, which can be availed through the SUJOG or Bhubaneswar.me portals.

Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) have been directed to verify compliance during trade license renewals and regular inspections, which must be completed by September 30, 2025. Additionally, ULBs have been asked to conduct awareness drives to educate shopkeepers about the new guidelines and offer assistance in their implementation.

All ULBs must submit a comprehensive compliance report within 60 days to the Office of the Director, Municipal Administration.

For any clarification or support, stakeholders have been advised to contact the Directorate of Municipal Administration under the Housing and Urban Development Department.