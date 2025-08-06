Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has officially notified a new colour code for all government buildings, mandating the use of saffron-themed shades for both newly constructed and renovated structures across the state.

In a recent notification, the Works Department directed all State Government departments and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) to adopt the new colour scheme with immediate effect. As per the directive, the exterior walls of buildings will now follow specific RGB shades resembling light saffron and terracotta.

"The Government has been pleased for adoption of uniform colour code henceforth for all new Government buildings as well as existing buildings at the time of periodical repair/ renovation works executed by all Departments of State Government and State PSUs," an official notification issued by the Works Department said.

The directive applies to all upcoming buildings as well as existing structures undergoing periodic repair or renovation.

Earlier, the State Government had ordered for adoption of a uniform colour for all buildings under the PWD (Public Works Department).