Bhubaneswar: A married woman reportedly jumped into the Kolab dam in Odisha’s Koraput district in an apparent attempt to end her life over domestic discord today.

The woman, identified as Chandini Bisoyi (28), went missing in the dam. Chandini, a resident of Dashmantpur, had tied the knot with Gopalkrushna Bisoyi of Kusumuguda under Koraput Sadar police limits around six years ago.

Gopalkrushna works under the Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO). The couple has a four-year-old son and they were staying at the district headquarters town of Koraput.

The couple along with their son was supposed to visit Kusumuguda today morning to celebrate Diwali festival with their family and friends.

However, Chandini refused to visit her in-laws’ house at Kusumuguda over some issues. Following which, Gopalkrushna and their son left for Kusumuguda by leaving Chandini at Koraput.

Subsequently, the couple got engaged in a heated exchange over phone. After a few minutes, Chandini jumped into the Kolab dam from a bridge at Duruguda near Koraput in a bid to kill herself.

On being informed by a passerby, the Fire Brigade personnel reached the spot and launched an operation to trace her.