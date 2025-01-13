Bhubaneswar: Two masked robbers allegedly looted gold jewellery weighing around 100 gram and Rs 18 lakh in cash from the house of a businessman in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district today.

The incident took place at the district headquarters town of Nabarangpur in the evening hours.

The robbers armed with sharp weapons entered the residence of businessman Saroj Mohanty at Nabarangpur Darubandha Sahi at around 6.30 pm.

They attacked Mohanty’s wife Amita, who was alone in the house, and threatened to kill her.

They asked Amita to open their almirah by threatening her at knife point.

Once Amita opened the lock of the almirah, the two robbers tied her handS and stuffed a piece of cloth into her mouth before looting the jewellery and cash.

They fled the spot after locking Amita in a room. After struggling for around 20 minutes, she, somehow, managed to remove the piece of cloth from her mouth and shouted for help.

Soon, some neighbours rushed to the spot and informed the incident to police.

A police team, led by Nabarangpur SP Mihir Kumar Panda and local police IIC Sambit Kumar Behera reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.

A scientific team and a dog squad have also been pressed into service to assist in the probe.

“We have sealed all entry and exit points of Nabarangpur and alerted all police stations in the district. A special team has been formed to probe the incident and nab the robbers,” said the SP.