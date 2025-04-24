Baripada: Amid rising crimes raising major security concerns for local businessmen, two unidentified miscreants reportedly looted ornaments worth lakhs from a jeweller at gunpoint in Udala in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday night. The incident took place near Balimundali Chhak on Udala-Baripada road.

The victim Sundar Narayan Sahoo has claimed in a police complaint that estimated value of the loot is exepected to be around Rs 30 lakh.

As per reports, Sahoo was closing his shop and returning home when two bike-born masked miscreants intercepted him. To intimidate him, they brandished a gun at Sahoo while they snatched a baf from him containing the ornaments. After the swift heist, the robbers sped away from the scene on their two-wheelers.

While Sahoo could not stop them, he later reached out to police and filed a complaint at Khunta station.

Subsequently, a case was registered and police have started investigation to nab the . Further details are awaited.