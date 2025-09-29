Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has tightened security in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack for smooth organisation Dussehra festival.

This year, altogether 193 Puja pandals have come up in the capital city of Bhubaneswar and 160 in the Silver City of Cuttack.

The Commissionerate Police has deployed 38 platoons of police force, 20 platoons of home guards, one company of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), 79 women constables, 172 Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 33 inspectors and 12 DSP-rank officers in the capital city for Dussehra festival.

Three Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-rank officers and six Additional DCP-rank officers have been deployed to supervise the security arrangements in the capital city, said the Commissionerate Police today.

Altogether 59 platoons of police force, 831 home guards, 70 women constables, 125 havildars, three companies of CAPF, 1,132 traffic and APR constables, 470 sub-inspectors and ASIs, 69 inspectors and 48 DSP-rank officers in Cuttack for the safety of common people during Dussehra in Cuttack.

Two DCP-rank officers and 11 Additional DCP-rank officials have been deployed to supervise the security arrangements in the Silver City.

In addition to this, special tactical units (STUs) and bomb detection and disposal squads have been deployed in the twin cities to meet any possible radical threats. Besides, plain-clothes police personnel have been deployed and CCTV cameras have been installed at all Puja Pandals for the safety of devotees, said the Commissionerate Police.