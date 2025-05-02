Bhubaneswar: As many as 3,273 high schools in the state have secured 100 per cent results in this year’s High School Certificate (HSC) examinations, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Odisha.

Altogether 1,802 government high schools have secured 100 per cent results in HSC Examinations of 2025, said School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond while releasing the results today.

According to the Minister, 1,154 government-aided high schools and 317 unaided schools have clocked 100 per cent results in this this year matriculation (HSC) exams.

“Pass percentage of government schools is more in comparison to aided and unaided schools. No school has zero per cent results this year,” said the Minister.

This year, altogether 5,02,417 students had appeared the matric exams in the state. Out of them, 4,84,863 students have cleared the tests. So, the pass percentage stands at 94.93.

Last year, as many as 5,39,152 students had appeared the HSC exams in Odisha and out of them, 5,29,209 were declared successful. The overall pass percentage stood at 96.27, said the data provided by the BSE.

As per data, altogether 17,384 students have failed to clear the HSC exams this year while the number was 9,701 in 2024.