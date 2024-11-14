Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, announced the date of Odisha Matric Exam-2025. The authority released the complete timetable of the annual examination.

As per the announcement, the annual matric examination will commence from February 21, 2025. It will continue till March 6, 2025.

As per the notification released by the BSE, Odisha, the High School Certificate (H.S.C) Examination, the Madhyama Sanskrit Examination and State Open School Certificate Examination will be held on 21.02.2025 and conclude on 06.03.2025 for both regular and ex-regular students.

The 10th Board Examination in all papers will start from 9 am till 10.30 am except Mathematics, which will conclude at 11.45 am.

Timetable of HSC Exam-2025

Timetable of Odisha Madhyama Sanskrit Exam-2025

Timetable of State Open School Certificate Examination-2025