Cuttack: Barcodes and watermark will be used in question papers of Odisha Matric Exam-2025 to prevent leaks and track irregularities, informed BSE Odisha President Srikant Tarai today.

"This year, the Board is planning to incorporate a unique barcode as well as watermark into each question paper in the matriculation examination to be conducted by the BSE Odisha. Currently, the system has been used in the question papers of Odisha Secondary School Teachers Eligibility Test (OSSTET) scheduled on January 17 as an experimental basis. If successful, arrangements will be made to implement it in the annual Matric examination this year," Tarai said.

He said that the question paper numbering system will be introduced in Matric Exam this year.

"The question paper will be numbered and will have a security code along with the barcode and watermark. If the question paper goes viral, it can be traced where it came from," he added.

The annual HSC Examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) is scheduled from February 21 to March 6, 2025. The time-table of the examination has been released by the Board.