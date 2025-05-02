Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, announced the results for annual Matric Examination-2025 today. This year, 94.93% of the students cleared the matriculation exam, slightly lower than last year’s 96.27% pass rate.

According to official data, out of 5,10,779 students who filled up forms for the exam, 5,02,417 appeared, while 8,362 students remained absent. As many as 4,84,863 students passed the exam, whereas 17,384 students failed by securing Grade F.

This year too, girls outperformed the boys. A total of 2,44,612 girls passed, compared to 2,40,251 boys. The number of withheld results stood at zero, while 169 cases were marked as malpractice (MP).

Only 1,812 students achieved the top grade of A1 (above 90% marks), while the largest number of students—1,33,882—were placed in the C grade category (50% to 60%). A total of 67,103 students received E grade (33% to 40%).

A marginal increase was seen in high scorers, with 0.36% of students scoring 90% and above, compared to 0.28% last year.

As many as 3,273 schools achieved 100% pass results, while no school recorded a 0% result this year.

The candidates can check their results online at 6:PM onwards on the official websites of https://www.bseodisha.ac.in/ and https://orissaresults.nic.in/

The board also released results for the Madhayama Examination and State Open School Certificate Examination simultaneously.

The candidates can check their scores using their roll number and date of birth on the above mentioned websites.

The students can access results via DigiLocker or SMS by sending “OR10 <Roll Number>” to 5676750. The marksheet will include details like the candidate’s name, roll number, subject-wise scores, and qualifying status. The grading system ranges from A1 (90-100%) to F (below 33%), with revaluation options available for discrepancies.

The candidates are advised to verify all details on their provisional marksheet and contact school authorities for original documents. Those dissatisfied with their scores can apply for re-evaluation from May 5 to May 16, 2025. The HSC candidates can apply online, while SOSC and Madhyama candidates must apply offline through their respective zonal Board offices.

A dedicated control room has been set up from May 2 to May 9, 2025, to address queries related to AHSC, SOSC, and Madhyama examinations. Students and parents can contact the control room on working days between 10:30 AM and 5:00 PM at 0671-2412059, 2412060, or 8763068890.

In addition, regular students who missed filling up forms for the HSC Examination 2025, as well as absent, MP (malpractice) and failed candidates, can apply online for the supplementary HSC Examination 2025. Similarly, eligible students can fill up forms for the second SOSC Examination 2025 online. The form submission link will be active on the official website www.bseodisha.ac.in from May 14 to May 26, 2025.

Furthermore, the Tabulation Register (TR) for AHSC and SOSC candidates will be available online from 7:00 PM onwards today. This will help school authorities fill out supplementary exam forms for both HSC and State Open School Certificate examinations.

The annual High School Certificate Examination was held at 3,029 examination centres between February 21 and March 6, 2025. For the first time, the BSE had incorporated barcodes and watermark in question papers to prevent leak and malpractice. The examination was conducted under CCTV surveillance to ensure fair and honest practices.