Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, is all set to announce the results for the annual Matric Examination-2025 today. The results will be out at 4:00 PM at BSE office in Cuttack.

The candidates can check their results online at 6:PM onwards on the official websites of BSE Odisha and Odisha Results.

The Board will also release results for the Madhayama Examination and State Open School Certificate Examination simultaneously.

The candidates can check their scores using their roll number and date of birth on the above mentioned websites.

The students can access results via DigiLocker or SMS by sending “OR10 <Roll Number>” to 5676750. The marksheet will include details like the candidate’s name, roll number, subject-wise scores, and qualifying status. The grading system ranges from A1 (90-100%) to F (below 33%), with revaluation options available for discrepancies.

The candidates are advised to verify all details on their provisional marksheet and contact school authorities for original documents. Those dissatisfied with their scores can apply for re-evaluation within the stipulated period.

Over 5.22 lakh students had appeared in the Class-10 examination held at 3,029 examination centres between February 21 and March 6, 2025. For the first time, the BSE had incorporated barcodes and watermark in question papers to prevent leak and malpractice. The examination was conducted under CCTV surveillance to ensure fair and honest practices.