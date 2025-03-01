Bhubaneswar: Students found an error in Science question paper during the annual Matric Examination being conducted by Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE).

The candidates in Baripada town in Mayurbhanj district appeared for their Science paper of 46 marks instead of 50 marks as a question carrying 4 marks was missing in 'C' set paper.

According to reports, one question among two desriptive type questions was missing in 'C' set question paper.

"I got the 'C' set paper, which carried total 46 marks. However, the examination was conducted for 50 marks. I missed the question 'Dimensional Formula of Joule'," said a candidate.

The BSE admitted to the error in the 'C' set Science question paper, assuring the students to consider the issue during evaluation.

"A question carrying 4 marks was missing in 'C' set question paper. The Board will look into the matter during evaluation of answersheets. However, it will not cause any problem to students," said Srikant Tarai, BSE President.

He informed that 11 students were caught for malpractice during the examination today.