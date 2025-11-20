Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Odisha has extended the deadline for filling up of forms for High School Certificate (HSC) examinations-2026 in the state.

The deadline for filling up of forms for annual HSC (Matriculation) examinations, SOSC (1st) and Madhyama Examination, 2026 till November 28, said the BSE, Odisha, today.

The deadline for filling up of forms for HSC exams has been extended due to request from some schools. No further extensions shall be allowed after November 28, it added.

Earlier, the BSE, Odisha, had announced that the regular as well as the ex-regular students can fill up the forms for the HSC or matriculation examinatios-2026 by visiting the official website of BSE, Odisha (bseodisha.ac.in) from November 8 to 22.

Over 5 lakh students had appeared the HSC exams-2025

It is worth mentioning here that altogether 5,02,417 students had appeared the matric exams-2025 in the state. Out of them, 4,84,863 students have cleared the tests. So, the pass percentage stood at 94.93.

In 2024, as many as 5,39,152 students had appeared the HSC exams in Odisha and out of them, 5,29,209 were declared successful. The overall pass percentage stood at 96.27, said the data provided by the BSE.

As per data, altogether 17,384 students have failed to clear the HSC exams in 2025 while the number was 9,701 in 2024.