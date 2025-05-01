Bhubaneswar: An MBA student from Odisha’s Jajpur district, who met with a road mishap around 17 days ago, succumbed to his injuries last night.

Ashutosh Sahu (24), son of Rangadhar Sahu of Khaira village under Barchana block in Jajpur, died while being treated at a private hospital in Cuttack.

Ashutosh had completed MBA recently and he was preparing for competitive examinations by staying in the capital city here.

A heavy truck hit Ashutosh’s bike on National Highway-16 near Manguli Square in Cuttack while he was on his way to the capital city from her native place on April 14.

He had sustained grievous injuries in the mishap and was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. The 24-year-old was later shifted to a private hospital in the same city.

Ashutosh succumbed to his injuries last night. His last rites were performed at his native village following the postmortem of the body at SCB Medical College and Hospital.