Bhubaneswar: A medical student from Odisha was allegedly dragged and raped on the premises of a hospital in West Bengal’s Paschim Bardhaman district.

The incident reportedly occurred late Friday night outside the campus of a private medical college in Durgapur.

The survivor, who hails from Jaleswar in Odisha, is a second year MBBS student at the private medical college located near Shobhapur, around 170 km from the state capital Kolkata.

According to media reports, the student had stepped out with a friend for dinner around 8.30 p.m. when the assault took place. Several youths blocked the path of the student. After that, she was allegedly taken to a secluded place behind the hospital and allegedly gang-raped.

Her parents rushed to Durgapur after receiving a distressing call from her friends and immediately filed a police complaint.

After the gang rape, the student's mobile phone was also allegedly taken away by the accused. The student is currently admitted to a hospital.

The family members said that they do not want to keep her in this state for education.

"My daughter is not safe here. I will not let her continue her education here anymore. I will take her home," her parents told the media.

Police said that an investigation has been launched based on the family’s complaint. A senior officer stated that the student is currently receiving medical care and that authorities are working to identify the perpetrators.

"It is alleged that miscreants chased the girl and her friend, who ran away in fear. Finding the girl alone, the miscreants dragged her to a nearby forest where the crime was committed," a senior officer of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate stated.

The college authorities have already filed a complaint with the police.

The case has sparked concern over student safety and campus security, especially for young women pursuing education away from home.

The local BJP leadership has already staged a protest against the incident, alleging that there was an attempt to suppress several details related to the RG Kar rape and murder case of a junior doctor. They demanded that no such cover-up should happen in this case.

National Commission for Women (NCW) member Archana Majumdar also expressed strong anger over the incident. Referring to the RG Kar case, she said, “Incidents of sexual assault and rape are increasing because the culprits are not being caught and punished promptly. We have not seen any rapist or murderer receive the ultimate punishment in West Bengal. No one has been hanged. Despite continuous protests, justice is being delayed, and no culprits are being punished as they should be, possibly due to some invisible influence.”

On August 9 last year, the body of a postgraduate trainee was found in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

[With agency input]