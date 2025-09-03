Berhampur: Odisha's Ganjam district has once again made headlines for all the wrong reasons after a 13 year-old mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by a relative. The incident, reported from Gangapur police limits, came under the spotlight after the minor was found five months pregnant and her father threatened suicide accusing the police of inaction. The accused man, who happened to be the girl's uncle, is absconding after the matter came to light.

As per preliminary reports, the girl's parents were staying in Bhubaneswar while she was in their native village. A few days back, she complained of nausea and vomitting. When her parents took her to the hospital, they found her five months pregnant.

After getting to know about the pregnancy, the family first filed a complaint with Mancheswar police, accusing their neighbour and relative of having taken advantage of their absence and sexually exploiting their daughter. When no action was taken, they again approached Gangapur police to report the matter on August 16.

However, the cops, as per the girl's father, sat on the case anticipating furore in political circles given the series of rapes reported from the district in recent times. Frustrated at the apathy of police, he has now warned that the entire family will commit suicide if no immediate action is taken to nab the accused.

Further details are awaited.