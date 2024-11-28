Bhubaneswar: Odisha Mining Officer Padmanav Hota was arrested by Vigilance on charges of possessing disproportionate assets.

Padmanav Hota, the Junior Mining Officer in Keonjhar, was found in possession of disproportionate assets comprising 3 multi storeyed buildings (1 four storeyed building of area 5800 sqft at Bhubaneswar and 2 benami flats), 14 plots, one farmhouse of 5 acre, civil construction and other assets in the farmhouse worth approx Rs. 70 lakh, deposits over Rs. 53 lakh, cash around Rs 1 lakh, gold 300 gms, etc, which he could not explain satisfactorily to the Vigilance team.

Following searches, the Vigilance arrested the official and forwarded him to a court.

In this connection, a Vigilance case has been registered against the Mining Officer.