Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government suspended Mining Officer Rajendra Prasad Khuntia with immediate effect as part of disciplinary action.

Per an order issued by the Steel and Mines Department, Khuntia, who was serving at the Office of the Deputy Director of Mines, Cuttack, has been reassigned to the Office of the Deputy Director of Mines, Phulbani in Kandhamal district as his headquarters during the suspension period.

The order further specifies that Khuntia is prohibited from leaving his designated headquarters without prior permission from the Deputy Director of Mines, Phulbani.

During his suspension, he will be entitled to receive a subsistence allowance as per Rule 90 of the Orissa Service Code.