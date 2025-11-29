Bhubaneswar: Acknowledging the involvement of some government officials in illegal trade of drug and contraband items in Odisha, the State Government today informed it has contraband worth nearly ₹200 crore over the past three years.

In a written reply to the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Excise Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said the participation of government officials in such activities is highly concerning. He informed the House five officials have already been dismissed from service for their alleged involvement, while departmental proceedings are underway against 21 others.

Between 2023 and October 2025, contraband items worth ₹197.05 crore were seized in the State. The seizures include 89,723 kg of cannabis, 87,829 grams of brown sugar, and 4,036 bulk litres of cough syrup, the Minister stated.

Harichandan also admitted due to manpower shortages, enforcement operations could not be carried out on a full scale. The State currently has six DSP, 15 Excise Sub-Inspector, and 666 Constable posts lying vacant.

He added the process to fill the vacant positions in the Excise Department has already been initiated.