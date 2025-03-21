Bhubaneswar: Odia Language, Literature & Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj today cleared an air on according state language status to Koshali dialect.

Answring to an unstarred question asked by BJD MLA Prasanna Acharya in Assembly, the Minister informed the House that the government is yet to receive any proposal demanding state language status to Koshali dialect.

Expressing displeasure over the Minister's reply, the BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra, who represents Sambalpur Assesmbly Constituency in Odisha Legislative Assembly, targeted the government over the 'long-standing' demand of western Odisha people.

"The Minister is not aware of the fact that Former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had proposed the Centre for inclusion of Sambalpuri-Koshali dialect in the Eighth Schedule of Indian Constitution," he said stressing "Odisha has been formed with Utkal, Kalinga and Koshal."

"Now, the government says that it is my personal opinion. But, it will be a collective opinion in future. I am ready to study the History of Odisha if the BJD MLA, who is a student of History, teaches me," the 5-time legislator said mocking BJD MLA and former Minister Arun Sahoo.

In response, Sahoo said, "Jayanarayan's voice has been softened. Let all dialects live, nothing should be dissolved. A few MLAs are looking for issue to get Minister's post in the government."