Bhubaneswar: Odisha Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra has reportedly fallen victim to a land fraud case involving a loss of Rs 25 lakh.

According to reports, the incident dates back to 2021—prior to his ministerial tenure—when Patra, then a director in a company, was approached by a man from Banasingh under Dhenkanal Sadar police limits. The accused had promised to arrange a plot of land at an affordable rate in the Banasingh area. Trusting the offer, Patra paid an advance of Rs 25 lakh to the middleman to finalise the deal.

However, the promised land deal never materialised. The accused allegedly avoided communication and later issued two cheques that bounced. Despite repeated attempts, including legal notices and extended repayment deadlines—first by November 30, 2024, and later by January 2025—the accused failed to return the amount.

Realising he had been duped, Patra filed a formal complaint at the Dhenkanal Town Police Station on Sunday, seeking the recovery of the amount and the arrest of the accused.

Speaking to the media, the Minister said, “Someone duped me on the pretext of selling land five years ago. This is an old personal matter from when I was not in politics. The police will handle the investigation.”

Police have begun an inquiry into the matter and are working to trace the accused.