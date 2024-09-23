Bhubaneswar: Reiterating that the bird flu situation in Odisha is under control, the State Government said people have nothing to fear about the viral infection.

Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik said the bird flu has been reported in Puri and Kendrapara districts. The Government has banned the sale of chickens and eggs in these two districts only.

The Minister added other districts of the State are free from the bird flu infection. There is no restriction on the sale of the poultry items in other parts of the State.

The Government is aware of the difficulties that poultry traders are facing in the export of chicken and eggs and will resolve the same at the earliest, said Mallik.

A three-month ban by the department on poultry farming in Puri and Kendrapara districts have been in force.

Hundreds of chickens have died following the outbreak of avian influenza in Pipili, Delang, Nimapada, and Satyabadi.