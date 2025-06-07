Cuttack: Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra demonstrated a rare act of humanity and compassion when he came forward to assist a family that met with a road mishap at Telengapentha near Odisha’s Cuttack city today.

Ananta Kumar Sahu, his wife, and their two children met with the accident at Telengapentha. Coincidentally, the Minister was passing through the area.

Upon witnessing the tragic scene, Mahapatra immediately halted his convoy and personally oversaw the rescue efforts.

The Minister took immediate steps to rush the accident victims to the nearest hospital by using one of his escort vehicles. Mahapatra also instructed the hospital authorities to provide quick and proper medical attention to the injured persons.

The accident victims got timely support to reach hospital and avail proper treatment due to the personal intervention of the Minister.