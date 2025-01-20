Bhubaneswar: Odisha Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra appealed to ineligible beneficiaries to surrender their ration cards immediately before facing action.

Many people under high income group categories and government officials were found to have availed ration cards in Odisha. The Minister asked them to surrender their cards that they reportedly aqcuired through fraudulent methods.

"During e-KYC verification process, it came to fore that several income taxpayers including officers, OAS officers and doctors were the beneficiaries under food security schemes. They have infact managed to avail ration cards earlier. I appealed to them to return the cards as soon as possible," the Minister told reporters.

He warned the ineligible beneficiaries of taking action for availing the ration cards meant for poor beneficiaries.

"As we have started verifying the documents, those who have been the beneficiaries through fraudulent methods, will be caught. We will definietely exclude them from the list. Before that, they should submit the cards suo motto so that poor beneficiaries can avail the benefits. If necessary, they will be penalised for the offence. Money will be recovered from them by imposing fine from the date of issue of the ration cards," he said.

The Minister recently revealed that approximately, 4 lakh income taxpayers had availed the ration cards during the previous government.