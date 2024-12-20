Bhubaneswar: Stricter action will be taken against those violating excise law during New Year celebrations in Odisha, warned Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan here today.

Tightening the noose on bar owners ahead of the New Year celebrations, the Minister said that the department is paying attention to restrict two major things -- indiscipline activities and illegal liquor sale -- during New Year celebrations.

"Two things will be completely restricted during New Year celebrations. Action will be taken against those creating chaos under influence of alchohol and people involved in the illegal liquor sale," Harichandan said.

The countdown already started for New Year. In view of this, the Excise department seems to be prepared for all eventualities.

According to reports, the excise officials have been asked to keep vigil on operation of liquor shops and activities of drunkards as well to avoid untoward incidents during Zero night celebrations.