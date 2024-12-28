Bhubaneswar: Emphasising on more plantation activities to beat the climate change, Law, Works and Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan urged the people of Odisha to gift others with a sapling instead of a flower during this New Year celebration.

Attending a programme organised by Bakul Foundation today here, Harichandan said presenting a sapling to someone on the upcoming New Year will go a long way in mitigating climate change and safeguarding the environment.

He added the Odisha Government is considering transplantation of mature trees which are likely to be affected by infrastructural project works. Modern technology will be applied for the tree transplantation process, the Minister mentioned.

Harichandan said the projects being undertaken by the Works Department are focusing on environment-friendly development.

Forest and Environment Minister Ganeshram Khuntia, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department Suryavanshi Suraj, who were present in the programme, also made similar appeal to the people to gift a sapling.