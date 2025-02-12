Angul: Tension prevailed after a minor boy sustained serious injuries in a gunshot attack in Nisa Industrial area of Odisha's Angul district here today. He was reportedly shot in the leg and is currently undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

As per reports, the boy was standing outside his house in Kerajanga village when he was shot at. Locals and family members immeidately rushed him to the hospital and later to Cuttack where he is receiving urgent medical care. The identity of the attacker is still not ascertained. The motive behind such a heinous act is also not clear.

While police, on getting information, have immediately swung into action and started investigation, the incident has triggered massive outrage in the local community. Official sources said the matter is being probed and all efforts are on to track the accused. Further details are awaited.