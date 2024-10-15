Nabarangpur: Tension prevailed after a minor boy was allegedly stabbed to death while another sustained critical injuries in a group clash during Goddess Durga idol immersion in Odisha's Nabarangpur district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Kiran Gadaba and the injured victim Tejab Harijan, both from Dandasi Sahi within Nabarangpur town police limits.

As per reports, a clash between two groups broke out during 'visarjan' (Immersion) ceremony of Goddess Durga. The fight turned ugly with one group attacking the other with sharp weapons during which Kiran was brutally stabbed and Tejab sustained critical injuries. Both were immediately rushed to Nabarangpur district headquarters hospital. Kiran was shifted to the ICU but he succumbed during treatment.

Hospital sources said Tejab is recuperating and is stable. Following the incident, police detained around eight to ten people for interrogation.

A case has been registered and probe is underway.