Nabarangpur/Raighar: In yet another case of superstitious practices dominating the belief system of people in rural areas, a six-year old girl was branded with hot metal atleast 60 times to cure her of fever and cough in Raighar tehsil of Odisha's Nabarangpur district. The shocking incident came to light barely 24 hours after a similar case was reported from the district where a one-month-old baby boy became critical after being branded with hot metal as part of a superstitious healing practice.

As per reports, Ramul Gond's six-year old daughter Kamaleswari was suffering from fever and flu since past few weeks. When she complained of stomach ache and her cough did not subside, family members first took her to the nearest hospital and then to another medical facility in Kondagaon in neighbouring Chhattisgarh. However, as her condition did not show signs of improvement, family members resorted to their traditional healing ritual of hot iron branding and reportedly subjected her to the practice atleast 60 times in the affected area.

Though the incident took place two weeks back, the matter came to light after the girl became critical and had to be admitted in the district headquarters hospital.

Confirming both the incidents, CDMO Santosh Kumar Panda said the girl is critical but is undergoing treatment. Such superstitious practices are due to lack of awareness among people in rural areas and we need to make efforts towards educating people to refrain from such actions, he said.

On Monday, a one-month-old baby boy fell seriously ill after he was branded with hot metal more than 30 times on his belly and was admitted to Umerkote Hospital for treatment. The incident took place at Phundelpara village under Chandahandi block of the district.

As per reports, Saroj Kumar Nayak’s infant son, Bhavyansu Nayak, had developed a fever ten days ago and was shivering while crying persistently. Instead of seeking medical help, the family subjected the child to branding with hot metal, believing it would cure him.