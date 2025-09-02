Gopalpur: A youth was arrested after his minor female friend allegedly consumed phenyl inside the Gopalpur police station in Ganjam district on Monday.

The arrest was made following a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, accusing the youth of kidnapping and sexually assaulting the girl. He was later produced before a local court.

Police have launched an inquiry into the circumstances that led the minor girl to take the extreme step inside the station premises.

According to reports, the girl and her male friend had visited Gopalpur sea beach around 11 am on Monday. Later, they approached a local resident seeking a room on rent for two hours. When the request was denied, they went to the Gopalpur police station to lodge a complaint.

Since the complainant was a minor, police immediately informed her family. Her father soon reached the station. On seeing him, the girl reportedly became distressed and consumed phenyl out of fear.

She was rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition.

Till the last report came in, the health condition is stated to be stable. She remains under observation by a two-member medical team.