Jajpur/Dangadi: In a tragic mishap, an eight year-old girl died while her father sustained critical injuries after a portion of Rengali canal embankment caved in at Kalinga Nagar in Odisha's Jajpur district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as daughter of one Ishwar Munda of Baunsanali village under Nadiabhanga panchayat of Kalinga Nagar police limits. While the minor had died by the time she was rescued, Ishwar was rushed to Sukinda hospital in a critical state.

As per reports, the father-daughter duo had gone to relieve themselves in the morning when the mudslide occured at the embankment. Fire services and police rushed to the spot and started rescue operations. However, the minor girl succumbed by the time she was pulled out of the debris.

Ishwar was immediately admitted to the government hospital at Sukinda and is currently undergoing treatment in a critical state.

Sources said the work of a company under the name 'Right Triangle' was underway when the mishap occured.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that poor construction of embankment had led to erosion of the soil underneath and held the company responsible for the tragic death of the minor girl.

Police said probe is underway and a case has been registered.