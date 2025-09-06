Keonjhar: Tragedy unfolded in Ghasipura block of Odisha's Keonjhar district after a minor girl died while two other family members sustained grievous injuries following a mud house collapse due to incessant rains on Friday night.

The deceased child was identified as daughter of one Anjana Jena of Kolhabeda village in Ghasipura block. Anjana and her other child had a narrow escape but were critically injured in the mishap.

As per reports, the mother and her two children were sleeping in their mud house when one of the walls collapsed on them following continuous downpour. It is believed that the heavy rains had weakened the structure of the mud house as a result of which the wall gave way. While the minor girl died instantly on the spot, her mother and sibling managed to get away. Critically injured, both Anjana and her other child were admitted to Anandapur hospital for treatment.

Hospital authorities informed that the duo is stable now. Following the accident, a pall of gloom descended on the village with many people questioning the government's efforts to ensure safety of people in vulnerable, low-lying pockets. It has also sparked a debate on why families continue to live in such despicable and precarious conditions despite government schemes for allotment of pucca homes.