Sambalpur: A minor rape and murder convict has been awarded death penalty in Odisha’s Sambalpur district today.

The Special POCSO Court sentenced Prashant Baghar to death after examining the statements of 25 witnesses and on basis of the collected evidences. A fine of ₹1 core has also been imposed on Baghar.

On March 25, 2022, the minor girl went to a field near her village to attend the nature’s call in the morning. Finding the minor girl alone, Baghar abducted her.

The man sexually assaulted the minor before hacking her to death with an axe. When the convict was washing the severed head of the minor at a tubewell, villagers spotted him. They immediately informed the Jamakira police and overpowered the convict.

Based on a complaint filed by the minor girl’s father, the police registered a case and launched probe.

A charge sheet was filed in the court under Section 302/367 of IPC and the POCSO Act.