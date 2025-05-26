Puri: Raising serious questions on safety and security measures for female tourists and devotees days ahead of the Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri, a minor girl was allegedly molested by a drunk youth in broad daylight near the office of Shree Jagannath temple here today. The accused, whose identity is yet to be established, was chased and beaten up mercilessly by the victim's family and irate locals before being handed over to the police.

As per reports, the victim's family was returning from the Srimandir after darshan of the deities when the youth molested the minor girl. When the girl screamed, her family and bystanders ran after the accused and apprehended him. They thrashed him and filed a complaint at Singhadwara police station after handing the boy to the cops.

Police confirmed the incident and shared that the incident took place near the Uttar Dwar of the shrine but the accused was apprehended on the Badadanda. "I was approaching an auto driver for parking in the wrong place when a youth came running and hurriedly sat inside the vehicle. I heard screams of the family and other locals trying to nab him. Before I could react, they managed to catch hold of the boy and started beating him, alleging that he molested their minor daughter. I rescued him and took the accused to the police station for further interrogation," a homeguard told mediapersons.

Meanwhile, the fact that the incident took place with a PCR van in the vicinity has brought into question the efforts of the police administration to ensure safety of lakhs of female travellers who throng the Srimandir everyday. The matter assumes greater significance with the Rath Yatra approaching. It may be mentioned that Puri Police had recently launched a ‘pink help desk’ at Shree Jagannath temple for promp address of grievances of female devotees.

The desk, comprising six female constables, will be assisting women who face any kind of difficulty inside or outside the temple, Puri SP had said.