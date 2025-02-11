Koraput: In a horrifying incident, a minor tribal girl was allegedly gang-raped while she had gone to watch a cultural event in Laxmipur tehsil of Odisha's Koraput district on Saturday night. Police have detained four suspects in this connection.

As per report, the minor girl, a resident of Paradiguda village, had gone to watch a jatra (cultural programme) at the Budhi Thakurani festival in Biriguda village in Odiapentha panchayat of Laxmipur tehsil on Saturday. She was watching the event when the miscreants approached her. They then lured her to an isolated spot and allegedly then took turns to rape her.

She somehow managed to escape, and later shared her ordeal with her parents after which a complaint was filed with Laxmipur police on Monday night. Taking the matter into immediate consideration, a team comprising Laxmipur IIC Sugyani Sahu, Kakrigumma IIC DD Bartia and ASP Manoj Pujari under the leadership of SP Rohit Varma started investigation.

The cops launched a manhunt and have detained four persons in this connection from Kashipur in Rayagada. Official sources said the suspects are being interrogated and further action will be taken after the turn of events in the crime is clearly established.