Rairakhol: When God desires, no one can inflict harm. This saying goes true for Pritish Prangya, a 10-year-old boy from Berhampur. While travelling to Bhubaneswar in 18426 Puri-Durg Express train last night, Pritish fell off the train accidentally.

Pritish came close to the train bogey’s gate while roaming inside when his parents were fast asleep. The boy lost control and fell off the train near Angarapoda village, four-km away from Rairakhol station. Following this, he fell unconscious.

The driver of a goods train that was crossing the spot after few hours spotted the boy lying near rail track. The driver immediately informed the Rairakhol Railway Station officials who then sought the help of the Railway Protection Force personnel.

The RPF personnel reached the spot and rescued Pritish. The child with minor injuries was admitted to the Rairakhol hospital.

Meanwhile, Pritish’s parents searched for their son in the train after unable to find him. When the Puri-Durg Express train reached Dehnkanal, the boy’s father contacted the RPF helpline. The personnel informed Pritish’s father about the child who was admitted to the Rairakhol hospital. The child’s parents then visited the hospital and took Pritish with them.