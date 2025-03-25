Salepur/Cuttack: In a major heist, miscreants decamped with valuables worth lakhs kept for a wedding in Salepur town of Cuttack district Odisha.

The victim, identified as Bijay Mohanty, a resident of Jahangirabad in Salepur, had kept the money and ornaments for his daughter's marriage.

As per the complainant, four miscreants barged into the house of Mohanty and looted the valuables, including Rs 30 lakh cash and jewelllery worth Rs 50 lakh, by threatening the family at gunpoint.

The accused then fled the scene.

Mohanty reached out to the police and lodged a complaint immediately following the incident. A case has been registered and police have started search efforts to nab the accused, official sources said.